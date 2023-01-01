Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3200 x 2000 - 1920 x 1200 (60Hz) 1920 x 1200 (144Hz) 1920 x 1200 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery 99.9 Wh - 60 Wh 80 Wh CPU Intel Core i9 13980HX - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU - GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 136-185% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 136-185% higher FPS Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 99.9 against 60 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 99.9 against 60 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio 63% sharper screen – 236 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 120 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.55 kg (5.62 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 357.7 x 277.7 x 18.99-22.7 mm

14.08 x 10.93 x 0.75-0.89 inches 358.8 x 262.3 x 19.99 mm

14.13 x 10.33 x 0.79 inches Area 993 cm2 (153.9 inches2) 941 cm2 (146 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.7% ~71.3% Side bezels 6.5 mm 6.7 mm Colors Black Gray Material Top: Carbon fiber

Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal Yes No Number of fans 3 2 Noise level (max. load) - 52.9 dB

Display 3200 x 2000 1920 x 1200 (60Hz) 1920 x 1200 (144Hz) 1920 x 1200 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 236 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Sync technology G-Sync G-Sync (configurable) Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison Legion 9i Gen 8 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2 ~ 10% more screen space Display tests Contrast - 1200:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Legion 9i Gen 8 120 nits Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 +150% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 60 Wh 80 Wh Full charging time 1:20 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 330 W 230 / 300 W Weight of AC adapter 1022 grams 1037 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 175 W 80 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1530 MHz GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 12 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 40 GPU performance Legion 9i Gen 8 +247% 24.7 TFLOPS Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x16 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - ~83.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v7 v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.