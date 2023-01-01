Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 9i Gen 8 or Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 – what's better?

87 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8
VS
47 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i 15
Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8
Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
Display 3200 x 2000
Battery 99.9 Wh
CPU Intel Core i9 13980HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8 and 5i 15" Gen 7 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 136-185% higher FPS
  • Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 99.9 against 60 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 63% sharper screen – 236 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 120 nits

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 9i Gen 8
vs
Legion 5i 15" Gen 7

Case

Weight 2.55 kg (5.62 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 357.7 x 277.7 x 18.99-22.7 mm
14.08 x 10.93 x 0.75-0.89 inches		 358.8 x 262.3 x 19.99 mm
14.13 x 10.33 x 0.79 inches
Area 993 cm2 (153.9 inches2) 941 cm2 (146 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.7% ~71.3%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 6.7 mm
Colors Black Gray
Material Top: Carbon fiber
Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal Yes No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level (max. load) - 52.9 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type Mini LED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 236 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Sync technology G-Sync G-Sync (configurable)
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
Legion 9i Gen 8
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~10% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness
Legion 9i Gen 8
120 nits
Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 +150%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 330 W 230 / 300 W
Weight of AC adapter 1022 grams 1037 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 32 12
L3 Cache 36 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 175 W 80 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz
FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 7424 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 40
GPU performance
Legion 9i Gen 8 +247%
24.7 TFLOPS
Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x16 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - ~83.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v7 v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
