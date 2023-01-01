Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8 vs 5i 15" Gen 7
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 136-185% higher FPS
- Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 99.9 against 60 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 63% sharper screen – 236 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 120 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.55 kg (5.62 lbs)
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.7 x 277.7 x 18.99-22.7 mm
14.08 x 10.93 x 0.75-0.89 inches
|358.8 x 262.3 x 19.99 mm
14.13 x 10.33 x 0.79 inches
|Area
|993 cm2 (153.9 inches2)
|941 cm2 (146 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.7%
|~71.3%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|6.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Material
|Top: Carbon fiber
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|52.9 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|236 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|3200 x 2000 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Sync technology
|G-Sync
|G-Sync (configurable)
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
Screen space comparison
Legion 9i Gen 8
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~10% more screen space
|Contrast
|-
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|330 W
|230 / 300 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|1022 grams
|1037 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|24 (8P + 16E)
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|32
|12
|L3 Cache
|36 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Legion 9i Gen 8 +34%
2194
1640
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Legion 9i Gen 8 +144%
20951
8600
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Legion 9i Gen 8 +49%
2341
1570
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Legion 9i Gen 8 +229%
32812
9986
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|175 W
|80 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|24.7 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|12 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|7424
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|232
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x16 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|~83.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v7
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
