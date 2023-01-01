Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023) or ROG Strix SCAR 18 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023) vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18

65 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
VS
78 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18
Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1600
CPU
Intel Core i9 13980HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023) and Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (146.6 vs 181.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 136-185% higher FPS
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
vs
ROG Strix SCAR 18

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 3.1 kg (6.84 lbs)
Dimensions 363.4 x 260.4 x 21.9-26.7 mm
14.31 x 10.25 x 0.86-1.05 inches		 399 x 294 x 23.1 mm
15.71 x 11.57 x 0.91 inches
Area 946 cm2 (146.7 inches2) 1173 cm2 (181.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~80.1%
Side bezels 9.4 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 2 3
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6400 RPM
Noise level (max. load) - 55.8 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 18 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 168 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 907:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 84.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 97.2%
Response time 3 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:40 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right, Bottom Left
Charge power 140 / 230 / 300 W 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 968 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 4.0 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5.6 GHz
Cores 6 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 12 32
L3 Cache 32 MB 36 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 610M Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 175 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz -
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 80
GPU performance
Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
7.12 TFLOPS
ROG Strix SCAR 18 +247%
24.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 82.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 2 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
