Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023) vs Dell G16 7630 (2023)

65 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
VS
59 out of 100
Dell G16 7630 (2023)
Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
Dell G16 7630 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 80 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023) and Dell G16 7630 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 80 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (146.6 vs 159.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
vs
G16 7630 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.73 kg (6.02 lbs)
Dimensions 363.4 x 260.4 x 21.9-26.7 mm
14.31 x 10.25 x 0.86-1.05 inches		 356.98 x 288.7 x 25.65 mm
14.05 x 11.37 x 1.01 inches
Area 946 cm2 (146.7 inches2) 1031 cm2 (159.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~72%
Side bezels 9.4 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right, Bottom Bottom
Charge power 140 / 230 / 300 W 240 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 880 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 4.0 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 10 (6P + 4E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 32 MB 20 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 610M Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz -
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023) +11%
7.12 TFLOPS
G16 7630 (2023)
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
