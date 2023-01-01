Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023) or XPS 17 9720 (2022) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023) vs Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)

65 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
VS
63 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023) and Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 42% sharper screen – 189 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 97 against 80 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
vs
XPS 17 9720 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs)
Dimensions 363.4 x 260.4 x 21.9-26.7 mm
14.31 x 10.25 x 0.86-1.05 inches		 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches
Area 946 cm2 (146.7 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~90.3%
Side bezels 9.4 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 47.9 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right, Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 140 / 230 / 300 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 508 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 4.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 32 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 610M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 60 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023) +16%
7.12 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9720 (2022)
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness - 79.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 14.9 x 8.9 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

