Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) vs Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-41)

68 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
VS
61 out of 100
Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-41)
Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-41)
Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) and Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-41) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Around 86% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-41)
  • Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
vs
Nitro 16 (AN16-41)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
Dimensions 363.4 x 260.4 x 21.9-26.7 mm
14.31 x 10.25 x 0.86-1.05 inches		 360.1 x 279.9 x 27.9 mm
14.18 x 11.02 x 1.1 inches
Area 946 cm2 (146.7 inches2) 1008 cm2 (156.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~73.6%
Side bezels 9.4 mm 7.8 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Black
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 54.7 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Sync technology G-Sync G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 1068:1 -
sRGB color space 98.8% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 73.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 71.2% -
Response time 7 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right, Bottom Bottom
Charge power 140 / 230 / 300 W 230 / 280 / 330 W
Weight of AC adapter 1010 grams 820 / 1361 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.55 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 6
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz -
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 9.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 80 dB -
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

