You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i5 13500HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (146.6 vs 172.7 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) Dimensions 363.4 x 260.4 x 21.9-26.7 mm

14.31 x 10.25 x 0.86-1.05 inches 395 x 282 x 28.3 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 1.11 inches Area 946 cm2 (146.7 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~74.1% Side bezels 9.4 mm 6 mm Colors Gray, Blue Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2

Display 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 16 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 360 Hz PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 75.3% Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) 300 nits ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right, Bottom Bottom Charge power 140 / 230 / 300 W 280 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 95 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40 GPU performance Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) 7.12 TFLOPS ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022) 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 - Ports USB-A 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.9 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

