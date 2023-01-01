Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (146.6 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 136-185% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|3 kg (6.62 lbs)
|Dimensions
|363.4 x 260.4 x 21.9-26.7 mm
14.31 x 10.25 x 0.86-1.05 inches
|395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches
|Area
|946 cm2 (146.7 inches2)
|1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.4%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|9.4 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right, Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|140 / 230 / 300 W
|330 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.9 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|16
|Threads
|20
|32
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|64 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Radeon 610M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2037
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
18789
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|175 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|24.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|7424
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|232
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|80
GPU performance
7.12 TFLOPS
ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) +247%
24.7 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|4x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|2 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
