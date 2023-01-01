You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) - 1980 x 1080 (144Hz) 1980 x 1080 (240Hz) 1980 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i5 13500HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port 30% sharper screen – 189 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15 (2023) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.39 kg (5.27 lbs) Dimensions 363.4 x 260.4 x 21.9-26.7 mm

14.31 x 10.25 x 0.86-1.05 inches 360 x 272 x 20.8 mm

14.17 x 10.71 x 0.82 inches Area 946 cm2 (146.7 inches2) 979 cm2 (151.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~68.5% Side bezels 9.4 mm 7.3 mm Colors Gray, Blue Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 1980 x 1080 (144Hz) 1980 x 1080 (240Hz) 1980 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 189 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1980 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) 300 nits Aorus 15 (2023) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 99 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right, Bottom Bottom Charge power 140 / 230 / 300 W 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 95 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz - GPU boost clock 1740 MHz - FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) 7.12 TFLOPS Aorus 15 (2023) +29% 9.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 4x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

