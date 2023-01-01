Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) or IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (16″ 2023) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) vs IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (16″ 2023)

68 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
VS
65 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (16″ 2023)
Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (16″ 2023)
Display
2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) and IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (16″ 2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 80 against 75 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (16″ 2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
vs
IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (16″ 2023)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs)
Dimensions 363.4 x 260.4 x 21.9-26.7 mm
14.31 x 10.25 x 0.86-1.05 inches		 356 x 251 x 17.5 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.69 inches
Area 946 cm2 (146.7 inches2) 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~83.1%
Side bezels 9.4 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Blue
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 54.7 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Sync technology G-Sync G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 1068:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 98.8% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 73.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 71.2% -
Response time 7 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right, Bottom Left
Charge power 140 / 230 / 300 W 170 W
Weight of AC adapter 1010 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 80 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 80 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 13.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

