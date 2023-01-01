Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) or Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) – what's better?

63 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
VS
71 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) and Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Can run popular games at about 54-74% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 99.9 against 80 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
vs
Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 363.4 x 260.4 x 21.9-26.7 mm
14.31 x 10.25 x 0.86-1.05 inches		 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm
14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches
Area 946 cm2 (146.7 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~78.7%
Side bezels 9.4 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 54.2 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1113:1
sRGB color space 100% 95.3%
Adobe RGB profile - 65.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 63.7%
Response time 3 ms 10 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:20 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right, Bottom Bottom
Charge power 140 / 230 / 300 W 230 / 300 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 999 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1489 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 2250 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 10 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 160 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2304
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 144
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 64
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 84.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

