Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) or Legion 9i Gen 8 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) vs 9i Gen 8

60 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
VS
87 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8
Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
3200 x 2000
CPU
Intel Core i9 13980HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) and 9i Gen 8 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 120 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8
  • Can run popular games at about 136-185% higher FPS
  • Around 74% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 99.9 against 80 watt-hours
  • 25% sharper screen – 236 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
vs
Legion 9i Gen 8

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.55 kg (5.62 lbs)
Dimensions 363.4 x 260.4 x 21.9-26.7 mm
14.31 x 10.25 x 0.86-1.05 inches		 357.7 x 277.7 x 18.99-22.7 mm
14.08 x 10.93 x 0.75-0.89 inches
Area 946 cm2 (146.7 inches2) 993 cm2 (153.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~74.7%
Side bezels 9.4 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Black
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Top: Carbon fiber
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level (max. load) 54.7 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 236 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3200 x 2000 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology G-Sync G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 1068:1 -
sRGB color space 98.8% -
Adobe RGB profile 73.3% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 71.2% 100%
Response time 7 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:20 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right, Bottom Bottom
Charge power 140 / 230 / 300 W 330 W
Weight of AC adapter 860 / 1010 grams 1022 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5.6 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 20 32
L3 Cache 24 MB 36 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 175 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz -
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 80
GPU performance
Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
7.12 TFLOPS
Legion 9i Gen 8 +247%
24.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x16 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness ~80 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v7
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) vs Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
2. Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) vs Lenovo Legion Slim 5i Gen 8 (2023)
3. Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) vs Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
4. Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8 vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
5. Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8 vs Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
6. Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8 vs Dell Alienware m16
7. Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8 vs Razer Blade 16
8. Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8 vs Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
9. Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8 vs Dell Alienware X16
10. Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
Compare other laptops (760+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8 and Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский