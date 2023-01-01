Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 3200 x 2000 CPU - Intel Core i5 13500HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX Intel Core i9 13980HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 120 nits Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8 Can run popular games at about 136-185% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 136-185% higher FPS Around 74% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 74% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 99.9 against 80 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 99.9 against 80 watt-hours 25% sharper screen – 236 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.55 kg (5.62 lbs) Dimensions 363.4 x 260.4 x 21.9-26.7 mm

14.31 x 10.25 x 0.86-1.05 inches 357.7 x 277.7 x 18.99-22.7 mm

14.08 x 10.93 x 0.75-0.89 inches Area 946 cm2 (146.7 inches2) 993 cm2 (153.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~74.7% Side bezels 9.4 mm 6.5 mm Colors Gray, Blue Black Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Top: Carbon fiber

Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No Yes Number of fans 2 3 Noise level (max. load) 54.7 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 3200 x 2000 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz PPI 189 ppi 236 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3200 x 2000 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology G-Sync G-Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 1068:1 - sRGB color space 98.8% - Adobe RGB profile 73.3% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 71.2% 100% Response time 7 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) +150% 300 nits Legion 9i Gen 8 120 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:20 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right, Bottom Bottom Charge power 140 / 230 / 300 W 330 W Weight of AC adapter 860 / 1010 grams 1022 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 95 W 175 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz - GPU boost clock 1740 MHz - FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 12 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 7424 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 232 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 80 GPU performance Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) 7.12 TFLOPS Legion 9i Gen 8 +247% 24.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x16 GB Clock 5600 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness ~80 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v7 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.