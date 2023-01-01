You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Battery - 80 Wh 99.9 Wh 90 Wh CPU AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz Can run popular games at about 92-126% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 92-126% higher FPS Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs) Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (137.8 vs 147.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) Dimensions 363.4 x 262.1 x 21.9-25.9 mm

14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm

13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches Area 952 cm2 (147.7 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~75.5% Side bezels 9.4 mm 4.3 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal Yes No Number of fans 2 2

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile - 75.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 3 ms 7 ms Max. brightness Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023) +100% 500 nits TUF Gaming F15 (2023) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 99.9 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Bottom Left Charge power 140 / 300 / 330 W 200 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 820 grams 655 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 175 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS Memory size 12 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 32 GPU performance Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023) +168% 24.7 TFLOPS TUF Gaming F15 (2023) 9.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 82 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.