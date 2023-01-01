Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023) or Alienware x14 R2 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023) vs Dell Alienware x14 R2

75 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
VS
66 out of 100
Dell Alienware x14 R2
Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
Dell Alienware x14 R2
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery
80.5 Wh
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023) and Dell Alienware x14 R2 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 179-245% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14 R2
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 240 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (129.6 vs 147.6 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
vs
Alienware x14 R2

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 363.4 x 262.1 x 21.9-25.9 mm
14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches		 321.08 x 260.41 x 14.5 mm
12.64 x 10.25 x 0.57 inches
Area 952 cm2 (147.7 inches2) 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~68%
Side bezels 9.4 mm 9.8 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 480 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom Bottom
Charge power 140 / 300 / 330 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 485 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 16 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 32 12
L3 Cache 64 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 610M Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 175 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1417 MHz
FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 7424 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 40
GPU performance
Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023) +326%
24.7 TFLOPS
Alienware x14 R2
5.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 -
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.2 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

