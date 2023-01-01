Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023) or Alienware x17 R2 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023) vs Dell Alienware x17 R2

75 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
VS
69 out of 100
Dell Alienware x17 R2
Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
Dell Alienware x17 R2
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery
87 Wh
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023) and Dell Alienware x17 R2 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS
  • Around 61% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (147.6 vs 185.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 87 against 80 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
vs
Alienware x17 R2

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
Dimensions 363.4 x 262.1 x 21.9-25.9 mm
14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches		 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches
Area 952 cm2 (147.7 inches2) 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~69%
Side bezels 9.4 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Gray White
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 4
Noise level - 52.5 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 800:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:40 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom Left
Charge power 140 / 300 / 330 W 240 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 1003 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 16 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 32 20
L3 Cache 64 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 610M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 175 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz
FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 7424 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 48
GPU performance
Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023) +79%
24.7 TFLOPS
Alienware x17 R2
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 84.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 11.2 x 6.6 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

