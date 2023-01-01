Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023) or Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023) vs 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

75 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
VS
64 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery
80 Wh
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023) and 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 136-185% higher FPS
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
vs
Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
Dimensions 363.4 x 262.1 x 21.9-25.9 mm
14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches		 359.9 x 264.4 x 19.9-26.6 mm
14.17 x 10.41 x 0.78-1.05 inches
Area 952 cm2 (147.7 inches2) 952 cm2 (147.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~78%
Side bezels 9.4 mm 7.6 mm
Colors Gray White, Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 54.7 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 0:40 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom Bottom
Charge power 140 / 300 / 330 W 230 / 300 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 1056 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 16 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 32 16
L3 Cache 64 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 610M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 175 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz
FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 7424 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 79.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 -
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

