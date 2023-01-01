Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023) or Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023) vs Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)

75 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
VS
65 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery
80 Wh
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023) and Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 136-185% higher FPS
  • Around 68% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
vs
Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 363.4 x 262.1 x 21.9-25.9 mm
14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches		 363.4 x 260.4 x 21.9-26.7 mm
14.31 x 10.25 x 0.86-1.05 inches
Area 952 cm2 (147.7 inches2) 946 cm2 (146.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~78.4%
Side bezels 9.4 mm 9.4 mm
Colors Gray Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom Right, Bottom
Charge power 140 / 300 / 330 W 140 / 230 / 300 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 4.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 16 6
Threads 32 12
L3 Cache 64 MB 32 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 610M Radeon 610M
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 175 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz
FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 7424 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 5600 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

