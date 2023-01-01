Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 80 against 70 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1200 grams less (around 2.65 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (107.1 vs 147.6 square inches)
- 34% sharper screen – 254 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|363.4 x 262.1 x 21.9-25.9 mm
14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches
|312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|952 cm2 (147.7 inches2)
|691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.9%
|~84.6%
|Side bezels
|9.4 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Liquid metal
|Yes
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|6241 RPM
|Noise level (max. load)
|56 dB
|49.5 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14.2 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|3024 x 1964 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|G-Sync
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Yes
Screen space comparison
Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
14.2″ (16:10 ratio) = 90.6 in2
~26% more screen space
|Contrast
|1278:1
|48900:1
|sRGB color space
|99.7%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|71.2%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|69.1%
|99.3%
|Response time
|3 ms
|49 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Bottom
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|140 / 300 / 330 W
|67 / 96 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|1010 / 1068 grams
|274 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|-
|Cores
|16 (8P + 8E)
|10 (8P + 2E)
|Threads
|24
|10
|L3 Cache
|30 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1945
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
16966
12061
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2041
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
23753
11608
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|30 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1395 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1296 MHz
|FLOPS
|19.6 TFLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|4608
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|144
|128
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|64
GPU performance
19.6 TFLOPS
5.2 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|6000 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|82 dB
|84.9 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|4x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|13.2 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
