Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 80 against 70 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 80 against 70 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1200 grams less (around 2.65 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1200 grams less (around 2.65 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (107.1 vs 147.6 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (107.1 vs 147.6 square inches) 34% sharper screen – 254 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 363.4 x 262.1 x 21.9-25.9 mm

14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 952 cm2 (147.7 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~84.6% Side bezels 9.4 mm 3.4 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal Yes - Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM Noise level (max. load) 56 dB 49.5 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini-LED) 3024 x 1964 Size 16 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 240 Hz 120 Hz PPI 189 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology G-Sync No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor No Yes Screen space comparison Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 14.2″ (16:10 ratio) = 90.6 in2 ~ 26% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1278:1 48900:1 sRGB color space 99.7% - Adobe RGB profile 71.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 69.1% 99.3% Response time 3 ms 49 ms Max. brightness Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) 500 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 99.9 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Bottom Left, Right Charge power 140 / 300 / 330 W 67 / 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weight of AC adapter 1010 / 1068 grams 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 140 W 30 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1395 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock - 1296 MHz FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 4608 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64 GPU performance Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) +277% 19.6 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 6000 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 82 dB 84.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 4x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.