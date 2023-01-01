Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 9-13% higher FPS
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
- Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours
- Provides 120% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 500 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
|2.67 kg (5.89 lbs)
|Dimensions
|363.4 x 262.1 x 21.9-25.9 mm
14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches
|355 x 266 x 20.5-29.7 mm
13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81-1.17 inches
|Area
|952 cm2 (147.7 inches2)
|944 cm2 (146.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.9%
|~78.6%
|Side bezels
|9.4 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Liquid metal
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|56 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1278:1
|10171:1
|sRGB color space
|99.7%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|71.2%
|90.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|69.1%
|99.4%
|Response time
|9 ms
|17 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits
1100 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:48 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|140 / 300 / 330 W
|330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|820 grams
|1149 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Cores
|16 (8P + 8E)
|16
|Threads
|24
|32
|L3 Cache
|30 MB
|64 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Radeon 610M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
21390
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2094
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
36972
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|1395 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|19.6 TFLOPS
|16.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|4608
|3072
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|144
|96
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|32
GPU performance
19.6 TFLOPS
16.8 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6000 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.4
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|56 dB
|82.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|4x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.7 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
