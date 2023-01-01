Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) or ROG Zephyrus M16 – what's better?

75 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
VS
64 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
Display
Battery
90 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 76-104% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 94% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (133.8 vs 147.6 square inches)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
vs
ROG Zephyrus M16

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 363.4 x 262.1 x 21.9-25.9 mm
14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
Area 952 cm2 (147.7 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~86%
Side bezels 9.4 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Gray Black
Material Aluminum Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 56 dB 56 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Sync technology G-Sync Adaptive Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 1278:1 -
sRGB color space 99.7% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 71.2% 75.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 69.1% -
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom Left
Charge power 140 / 300 / 330 W 140 / 240 / 280 W
Weight of AC adapter 1010 / 1068 grams 550 / 1050 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 16 (8P + 8E) 8
Threads 24 16
L3 Cache 30 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 60-75 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1395 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1598 MHz
FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 4608 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 82 dB 80 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.9 x 8.6 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

