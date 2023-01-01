Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini-LED) - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Battery - 80 Wh 99.9 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H GPU - GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz

Better webcam recording quality 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs) Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (133.8 vs 147.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 363.4 x 262.1 x 21.9-25.9 mm

14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches Area 952 cm2 (147.7 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~86% Side bezels 9.4 mm 5.2 mm Colors Gray Black Material Aluminum Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal Yes Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 56 dB 56 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini-LED) 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Sync technology G-Sync Adaptive Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 1278:1 - sRGB color space 99.7% 100% Adobe RGB profile 71.2% 75.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 69.1% - Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) 500 nits ROG Zephyrus M16 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 99.9 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Bottom Left Charge power 140 / 300 / 330 W 140 / 240 / 280 W Weight of AC adapter 1010 / 1068 grams 550 / 1050 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 140 W 60-75 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1395 MHz 1350 MHz GPU boost clock - 1598 MHz FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 4608 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) +139% 19.6 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus M16 8.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 64 GB 48 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 82 dB 80 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.9 x 8.6 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

