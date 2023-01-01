Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) or ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)

70 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
VS
75 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery
90 Wh
CPU
Intel Core i9 13900H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (135.3 vs 147.6 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
vs
ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 363.4 x 262.1 x 21.9-25.9 mm
14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches		 355 x 246 x 21.1-22.9 mm
13.98 x 9.69 x 0.83-0.9 inches
Area 952 cm2 (147.7 inches2) 873 cm2 (135.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~85%
Side bezels 9.4 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 140 / 300 / 330 W 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5.4 GHz
Cores 16 (8P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 24 20
L3 Cache 30 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1395 MHz 1395 MHz
FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 4608 4608
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 144
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.4
Power 2x2W 6x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) or Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
3. Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) or Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
4. Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) or Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
5. Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) or Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023)
6. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) or Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
7. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) or Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
8. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) or Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
9. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
10. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) or Strix SCAR 16
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) and Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский