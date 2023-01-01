You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Battery - 80 Wh 99.9 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs) Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (135.3 vs 147.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 363.4 x 262.1 x 21.9-25.9 mm

14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches 355 x 246 x 21.1-22.9 mm

13.98 x 9.69 x 0.83-0.9 inches Area 952 cm2 (147.7 inches2) 873 cm2 (135.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~85% Side bezels 9.4 mm 5.2 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 3

Display 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 240 Hz PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) 500 nits ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) n/a

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 99.9 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Bottom Left, Right Charge power 140 / 300 / 330 W 280 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 140 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1395 MHz 1395 MHz FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 4608 4608 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 144 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) 19.6 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) 19.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.4 Power 2x2W 6x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

