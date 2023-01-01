Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 69-94% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (133.8 vs 147.6 square inches)
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|363.4 x 262.1 x 21.9-25.9 mm
14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches
|355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|952 cm2 (147.7 inches2)
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.9%
|~86%
|Side bezels
|9.4 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Liquid metal
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|56 dB
|52 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|G-Sync
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|Contrast
|1278:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|99.7%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|71.2%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|69.1%
|-
|Response time
|9 ms
|3 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:10 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|140 / 300 / 330 W
|100 / 240 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|1010 / 1068 grams
|761 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|16 (8P + 8E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|24
|20
|L3 Cache
|30 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1945
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
16966
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2041
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
23753
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|100 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1395 MHz
|1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|19.6 TFLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|4608
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|144
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|48
GPU performance
19.6 TFLOPS
8.7 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|6000 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Power
|2x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|82 dB
|85 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|4x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.7 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1