Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) or Alienware m15 R7 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) vs Dell Alienware m15 R7

73 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
VS
62 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R7
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
Dell Alienware m15 R7
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) and Dell Alienware m15 R7 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 69-94% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 80 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R7
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
vs
Alienware m15 R7

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
Dimensions 363.4 x 262.1 x 21.9-25.9 mm
14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches		 356.2 x 272.5 x 12.9-20.6 mm
14.02 x 10.73 x 0.51-0.81 inches
Area 952 cm2 (147.7 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~69.1%
Side bezels 9.4 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 53.9 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1278:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 99.7% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 71.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69.1% -
Response time 9 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom Bottom
Charge power 140 / 300 / 330 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 820 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 16 (8P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 24 20
L3 Cache 30 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1395 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1695 MHz
FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 4608 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 56 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Alienware m15 R7:
    - Thunderbolt 4 is available on models with RTX™ 3060, 3070 Ti, or 3080 Ti.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) vs Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
2. Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) vs Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
3. Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) vs MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
4. Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) vs ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
5. Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) vs Raider GE78 HX (2023)
6. Alienware m15 R7 vs XPS 15 9520 (2022)
7. Alienware m15 R7 vs Alienware x17 R2
8. Alienware m15 R7 vs Alienware x15 R2
9. Alienware m15 R7 vs G15 5520 (2022)
10. Alienware m15 R7 vs Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m15 R7 and Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский