You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 1920 x 1080 (480Hz) 3840 x 2160 Battery - 80 Wh 99.9 Wh 87 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU - GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) Dimensions 363.4 x 262.1 x 21.9-25.9 mm

14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm

15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches Area 952 cm2 (147.7 inches2) 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~69% Side bezels 9.4 mm 8.1 mm Colors Gray White Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 4 Noise level - 52.5 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 1920 x 1080 (480Hz) 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 800:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) +67% 500 nits Alienware x17 R2 300 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 99.9 Wh 87 Wh Full charging time - 1:40 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Bottom Left Charge power 140 / 300 / 330 W 240 / 330 W Weigh of AC adapter - 1003 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 140 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1395 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 4608 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) +42% 19.6 TFLOPS Alienware x17 R2 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 84.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 11.2 x 6.6 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

