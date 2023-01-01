Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) or Alienware x17 R2 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) vs Dell Alienware x17 R2

70 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
VS
69 out of 100
Dell Alienware x17 R2
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
Dell Alienware x17 R2
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery
87 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) and Dell Alienware x17 R2 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (147.6 vs 185.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 87 against 80 watt-hours
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
vs
Alienware x17 R2

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
Dimensions 363.4 x 262.1 x 21.9-25.9 mm
14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches		 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches
Area 952 cm2 (147.7 inches2) 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~69%
Side bezels 9.4 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Gray White
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 4
Noise level - 52.5 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 800:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:40 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom Left
Charge power 140 / 300 / 330 W 240 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 1003 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 16 (8P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 24 20
L3 Cache 30 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1395 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz
FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 4608 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 84.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 11.2 x 6.6 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) or Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
2. Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) or Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
3. Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) or MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
4. Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) or ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
5. Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) or Raider GE78 HX (2023)
6. Alienware x17 R2 or Alienware m15 R7
7. Alienware x17 R2 or XPS 17 9720 (2022)
8. Alienware x17 R2 or Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware x17 R2 and Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский