73 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
VS
62 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
86 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) and Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 256-350% higher FPS
  • Around 72% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 30% sharper screen – 189 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 940 grams less (around 2.07 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 86 against 80 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (122.9 vs 147.6 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
vs
XPS 15 9530 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
Dimensions 363.4 x 262.1 x 21.9-25.9 mm
14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches		 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
Area 952 cm2 (147.7 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~88.9%
Side bezels 9.4 mm 4.4 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes -
Liquid metal Yes No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1278:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 99.7% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 71.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69.1% -
Response time 9 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 140 / 300 / 330 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 820 grams 505 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 16 (8P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 24 16
L3 Cache 30 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1550 MHz
FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 4608 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 56 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

