You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini-LED) - 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 Battery - 80 Wh 99.9 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 256-350% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 256-350% higher FPS Around 72% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 72% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 30% sharper screen – 189 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 940 grams less (around 2.07 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 940 grams less (around 2.07 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2 Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 86 against 80 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 86 against 80 watt-hours Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (122.9 vs 147.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) Dimensions 363.4 x 262.1 x 21.9-25.9 mm

14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches Area 952 cm2 (147.7 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~88.9% Side bezels 9.4 mm 4.4 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes - Liquid metal Yes No Number of fans 2 2

Display 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini-LED) 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1278:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 99.7% 100% Adobe RGB profile 71.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 69.1% - Response time 9 ms - Max. brightness Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) 500 nits XPS 15 9530 (2023) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 99.9 Wh 86 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Bottom Left, Right Charge power 140 / 300 / 330 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 820 grams 505 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 140 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 1395 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1550 MHz FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 4608 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) +466% 19.6 TFLOPS XPS 15 9530 (2023) 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 56 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 4x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.