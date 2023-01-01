You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini-LED) 1920 x 1080 Battery - 80 Wh 99.9 Wh 99 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX Intel Core i7 12700H GPU - GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs) Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 99 against 80 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) Dimensions 363.4 x 262.1 x 21.9-25.9 mm

14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches 398 x 254 x 24-27 mm

15.67 x 10 x 0.94-1.06 inches Area 952 cm2 (147.7 inches2) 1011 cm2 (156.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~81.6% Side bezels 9.4 mm 7.5 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal Yes - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) - 51 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini-LED) 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 360 Hz PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1278:1 1096:1 sRGB color space 99.7% 99.4% Adobe RGB profile 71.2% 71.2% DCI-P3 color gamut 69.1% 69% Response time 9 ms 13 ms Max. brightness Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) +67% 500 nits Aorus 17 (2022) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 99.9 Wh 99 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Bottom Right Charge power 140 / 300 / 330 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 820 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 140 W 115 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1395 MHz 1387 MHz GPU boost clock - 1702 MHz FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 4608 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) +50% 19.6 TFLOPS Aorus 17 (2022) 13.1 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 56 dB 84 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.2 x 7.6 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.