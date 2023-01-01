Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) or Aorus 17 (2022) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) vs Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022)

73 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
VS
66 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022)
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
1920 x 1080
Battery
99 Wh
CPU
Intel Core i7 12700H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) and Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
  • Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 99 against 80 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
vs
Aorus 17 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Dimensions 363.4 x 262.1 x 21.9-25.9 mm
14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches		 398 x 254 x 24-27 mm
15.67 x 10 x 0.94-1.06 inches
Area 952 cm2 (147.7 inches2) 1011 cm2 (156.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~81.6%
Side bezels 9.4 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal Yes -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 51 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1278:1 1096:1
sRGB color space 99.7% 99.4%
Adobe RGB profile 71.2% 71.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut 69.1% 69%
Response time 9 ms 13 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom Right
Charge power 140 / 300 / 330 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 820 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 16 (8P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 24 20
L3 Cache 30 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 115 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1395 MHz 1387 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1702 MHz
FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 4608 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) +50%
19.6 TFLOPS
Aorus 17 (2022)
13.1 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 56 dB 84 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.2 x 7.6 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

