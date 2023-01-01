Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) vs Gigabyte Aorus 17X
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
- Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (147.6 vs 179.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17X
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 240 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 99 against 80 watt-hours
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
|2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
|Dimensions
|363.4 x 262.1 x 21.9-25.9 mm
14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches
|396 x 293 x 21.8 mm
15.59 x 11.54 x 0.86 inches
|Area
|952 cm2 (147.7 inches2)
|1160 cm2 (179.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.9%
|~71.1%
|Side bezels
|9.4 mm
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Yes
|Liquid metal
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|4
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1278:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.7%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|71.2%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|69.1%
|-
|Response time
|9 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|140 / 300 / 330 W
|330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|820 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.6-3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|16 (8P + 8E)
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|L3 Cache
|30 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1985
1777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
16966
10260
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2052
1630
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
24117
14761
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1395 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|19.6 TFLOPS
|18 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|4608
|5632
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|144
|176
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|80
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|6000 MHz
|5600 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|56 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|4x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|2 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1