Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 75-102% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 80 against 70 watt-hours

33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the HP Omen Transcend 16 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs) Dimensions 363.4 x 262.1 x 21.9-25.9 mm

14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches 356.61 x 268.98 x 19.81 mm

14.04 x 10.59 x 0.78 inches Area 952 cm2 (147.7 inches2) 959 cm2 (148.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~77.4% Side bezels 9.4 mm 6 mm Colors Gray White, Black Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 56 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini-LED) 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Sync technology G-Sync G-Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 1278:1 - sRGB color space 99.7% - Adobe RGB profile 71.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 69.1% - Response time 9 ms 7 ms Max. brightness Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) +25% 500 nits Omen Transcend 16 400 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 99.9 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Bottom Left, Bottom Charge power 140 / 300 / 330 W 200 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 1010 / 1068 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 140 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1395 MHz - FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 8.3 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 4608 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) +136% 19.6 TFLOPS Omen Transcend 16 8.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 82 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 4x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

