Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) or Omen Transcend 16 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) vs HP Omen Transcend 16

75 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
VS
68 out of 100
HP Omen Transcend 16
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
HP Omen Transcend 16
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
70 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) and HP Omen Transcend 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 75-102% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 80 against 70 watt-hours
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the HP Omen Transcend 16
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
vs
Omen Transcend 16

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs)
Dimensions 363.4 x 262.1 x 21.9-25.9 mm
14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches		 356.61 x 268.98 x 19.81 mm
14.04 x 10.59 x 0.78 inches
Area 952 cm2 (147.7 inches2) 959 cm2 (148.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~77.4%
Side bezels 9.4 mm 6 mm
Colors Gray White, Black
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 56 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Sync technology G-Sync G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 1278:1 -
sRGB color space 99.7% -
Adobe RGB profile 71.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69.1% -
Response time 9 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom Left, Bottom
Charge power 140 / 300 / 330 W 200 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 1010 / 1068 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 16 (8P + 8E) 16 (8P + 8E)
Threads 24 24
L3 Cache 30 MB 30 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1395 MHz -
FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 8.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 4608 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 82 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Omen 17 (2023) or Transcend 16
2. HP Omen 16 (2023) or Transcend 16
3. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) or HP Omen Transcend 16
4. Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023) or HP Omen Transcend 16
5. Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023) or HP Omen Transcend 16
6. Razer Blade 16 or Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
7. Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) or Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
8. Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
9. Dell Alienware m16 or Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
10. Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 or Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Omen Transcend 16 and Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский