Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 73.6 against 56 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

66% sharper screen – 234 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 327.49 x 249.12 x 17.9-20.79 mm

12.89 x 9.81 x 0.7-0.82 inches 362.3 x 239.8 x 23.5 mm

14.26 x 9.44 x 0.93 inches Area 816 cm2 (126.5 inches2) 869 cm2 (134.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.7% ~77.2% Side bezels 7.6 mm 8.5 mm Colors Gray Black Material Aluminum Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 Size 14.5 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz PPI 234 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Sync technology FreeSync - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) 15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2 Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) 14.5″ (16:10 ratio) = 94.5 in2 ~ 10% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) +33% 400 nits Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 73.6 Wh 56 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 170 W 135 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB TGP 95 W 75 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz - GPU boost clock 1740 MHz - FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 7.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) 7.12 TFLOPS Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) +10% 7.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.