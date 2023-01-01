Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) vs Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023)
- Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 73.6 against 56 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- 66% sharper screen – 234 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Dimensions
|327.49 x 249.12 x 17.9-20.79 mm
12.89 x 9.81 x 0.7-0.82 inches
|362.3 x 239.8 x 23.5 mm
14.26 x 9.44 x 0.93 inches
|Area
|816 cm2 (126.5 inches2)
|869 cm2 (134.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.7%
|~77.2%
|Side bezels
|7.6 mm
|8.5 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Material
|Aluminum
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|14.5 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|234 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Sync technology
|FreeSync
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
Screen space comparison
Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023)
14.5″ (16:10 ratio) = 94.5 in2
~10% more screen space
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|170 W
|135 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|4.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 760M
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
2341
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
10006
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1719
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12811
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|75 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|7.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5X
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
