Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) vs Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)

59 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14
VS
53 out of 100
Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)
Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023)
Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)
CPU
GPU
GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) and Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 73.6 against 56 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 66% sharper screen – 234 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023)
vs
Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 327.49 x 249.12 x 17.9-20.79 mm
12.89 x 9.81 x 0.7-0.82 inches		 362.3 x 239.8 x 23.5 mm
14.26 x 9.44 x 0.93 inches
Area 816 cm2 (126.5 inches2) 869 cm2 (134.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.7% ~77.2%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 8.5 mm
Colors Gray Black
Material Aluminum Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 14.5 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 234 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Sync technology FreeSync -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023)
14.5″ (16:10 ratio) = 94.5 in2
~10% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 170 W 135 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 4.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 760M Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz -
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 7.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
