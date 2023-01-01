Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) or XPS 13 Plus 9320 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320

64 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14
VS
51 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023)
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
GPU
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) and Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 223-304% higher FPS
  • Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 73.6 against 55 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 38% sharper screen – 234 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (91.1 vs 126.5 square inches)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023)
vs
XPS 13 Plus 9320

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
Dimensions 327.49 x 249.12 x 17.9-20.79 mm
12.89 x 9.81 x 0.7-0.82 inches		 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches
Area 816 cm2 (126.5 inches2) 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.7% ~88.6%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 3.3 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 45.5 dB

Display

Size 14.5 inches 13.4 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 234 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology FreeSync No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Screen space comparison
Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023)
14.5″ (16:10 ratio) = 94.5 in2
XPS 13 Plus 9320
13.4″ (16:10 ratio) = 80.7 in2
~17% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 940:1
sRGB color space - 99%
Adobe RGB profile - 71%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 69%
Response time 1 ms 33 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Full charging time - 2:40 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 170 W 60 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter - 254 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 4.3 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 760M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 6 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20
GPU performance
Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) +405%
7.12 TFLOPS
XPS 13 Plus 9320
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 6000 MHz
Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC1319D
Speakers 2.0 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers)
Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - ~79 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Infrared sensor No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 11.2 x 6.4 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on XPS 13 Plus 9320:
    - The box includes a USB-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter.
    - 12th-gen Intel models have 5200 MHz memory, while 13th-gen operates at 6000 MHz.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

