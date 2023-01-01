Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 58-80% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

61% sharper screen – 234 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 86 against 73.6 watt-hours

Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) Dimensions 327.49 x 249.12 x 17.9-20.79 mm

12.89 x 9.81 x 0.7-0.82 inches 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches Area 816 cm2 (126.5 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.7% ~88.9% Side bezels 7.6 mm 4.4 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Middle: Carbon fiber

Bottom: Aluminum

Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) - 44.6 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 Size 14.5 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 234 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology FreeSync No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor No Yes Screen space comparison XPS 15 9530 (2023) 15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2 Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) 14.5″ (16:10 ratio) = 94.5 in2 ~ 15% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1650:1 sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) 400 nits XPS 15 9530 (2023) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 73.6 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 170 W 130 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter - 463 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 95 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1550 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) +106% 7.12 TFLOPS XPS 15 9530 (2023) 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x3W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - ~83.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.