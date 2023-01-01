Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2880 x 1864 Battery - 60 Wh 80 Wh 66.5 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS Apple M2 GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Around 78% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 790 grams less (around 1.74 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 66.5 against 60 watt-hours

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

58% sharper screen – 224 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

58% sharper screen – 224 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (125.4 vs 145.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs) Dimensions 359.7 x 260.3 x 19.9-25.2 mm

14.16 x 10.25 x 0.78-0.99 inches 340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm

13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches Area 936 cm2 (145.1 inches2) 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~83.9% Side bezels 7.5 mm 5.4 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2880 x 1864 Size 16 inches 15.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 224 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1864 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology G-Sync No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor No Yes Screen space comparison Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (2023) 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 MacBook Air 15 (M2) 15.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 105.2 in2 ~ 9% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1326:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 98.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.7% Response time - 24 ms Max. brightness Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (2023) 300 nits MacBook Air 15 (M2) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 80 Wh 66.5 Wh Full charging time - 2:50 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Bottom Left Charge power 170 / 230 W 35 / 70 W Cable length - 2 meters Weight of AC adapter - 186 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 95 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (2023) +137% 7.12 TFLOPS MacBook Air 15 (M2) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x8 GB GB Clock 5600 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 2x128 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 85 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.