Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (2023) vs Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)

63 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (2023)
VS
62 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (2023)
Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
Display
2880 x 1864
Battery
66.5 Wh
CPU
Apple M2
GPU
Apple M2 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (2023) and Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 78% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 790 grams less (around 1.74 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 66.5 against 60 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 58% sharper screen – 224 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (125.4 vs 145.1 square inches)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (2023)
vs
MacBook Air 15 (M2)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs)
Dimensions 359.7 x 260.3 x 19.9-25.2 mm
14.16 x 10.25 x 0.78-0.99 inches		 340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm
13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches
Area 936 cm2 (145.1 inches2) 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~83.9%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 16 inches 15.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 224 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1864 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology G-Sync No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Screen space comparison
Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (2023)
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
MacBook Air 15 (M2)
15.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 105.2 in2
~9% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1326:1
sRGB color space - 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 98.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.7%
Response time - 24 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:50 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom Left
Charge power 170 / 230 W 35 / 70 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter - 186 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 4.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz -
Cores 6 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon 760M Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (2023) +137%
7.12 TFLOPS
MacBook Air 15 (M2)
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB GB
Clock 5600 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 2x128 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 85 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
