Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (2023) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (2023)
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 90 against 60 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 14-19% higher FPS
- Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (133.8 vs 145.1 square inches)
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.7 x 260.3 x 19.9-25.2 mm
14.16 x 10.25 x 0.78-0.99 inches
|355 x 243 x 19.9-22.3 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78-0.88 inches
|Area
|936 cm2 (145.1 inches2)
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.3%
|~86%
|Side bezels
|7.5 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|White, Black
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|60 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|G-Sync
|G-Sync
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|Contrast
|1000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|71%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|74%
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:10 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|170 / 230 W
|240 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|720 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|4.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|6
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|20
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 760M
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1946
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12508
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1829
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16387
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|120 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|8.9 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.4
|Power
|2x2W
|6x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|78 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.7 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1