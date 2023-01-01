Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (2023) or ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (2023) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)

63 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (2023)
VS
77 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (2023)
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
90 Wh
CPU
Intel Core i9 13900H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (2023) and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 96-131% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 90 against 60 watt-hours
  • Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (135.3 vs 145.1 square inches)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (2023)
vs
ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 359.7 x 260.3 x 19.9-25.2 mm
14.16 x 10.25 x 0.78-0.99 inches		 355 x 246 x 21.1-22.9 mm
13.98 x 9.69 x 0.83-0.9 inches
Area 936 cm2 (145.1 inches2) 873 cm2 (135.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~85%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Gray Black
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level (max. load) - 57.5 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology G-Sync G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space - 99.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 170 / 230 W 280 W
Weight of AC adapter - 800 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 4.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5.4 GHz
Cores 6 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 760M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz -
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 4608
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 144
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (2023)
7.12 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) +175%
19.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.4
Power 2x2W 6x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 84.4 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 13.0 x 8.5 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

