Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (2023) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 96-131% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 90 against 60 watt-hours
- Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (135.3 vs 145.1 square inches)
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.7 x 260.3 x 19.9-25.2 mm
14.16 x 10.25 x 0.78-0.99 inches
|355 x 246 x 21.1-22.9 mm
13.98 x 9.69 x 0.83-0.9 inches
|Area
|936 cm2 (145.1 inches2)
|873 cm2 (135.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.3%
|~85%
|Side bezels
|7.5 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|3
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|57.5 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|G-Sync
|G-Sync
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|Contrast
|1000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Bottom
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|170 / 230 W
|280 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|800 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|4.3 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|20
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 760M
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1946
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14936
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1961
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
20110
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|19.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|4608
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|144
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.4
|Power
|2x2W
|6x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|84.4 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.7 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|13.0 x 8.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1