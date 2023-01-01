Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) Battery - 60 Wh 80 Wh - 52.5 Wh 70 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon RX 6500M 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 60 against 52.5 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 60 against 52.5 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) Dimensions 359.7 x 260.3 x 19.9-25.2 mm

14.16 x 10.25 x 0.78-0.99 inches 357.9 x 255 x 23.5 mm

14.09 x 10.04 x 0.93 inches Area 936 cm2 (145.1 inches2) 913 cm2 (141.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~73.5% Side bezels 7.5 mm 6.3 mm Colors Gray White, Black, Silver, Blue Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) 5000 RPM - Noise level (max. load) 53.9 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology G-Sync No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (16", 2023) 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 Victus 15 (2023 AMD) 15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2 ~ 10% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space - 60% Max. brightness Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (16", 2023) 300 nits Victus 15 (2023 AMD) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 80 Wh 52.5 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:50 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Bottom Left Charge power 170 / 230 W 150 / 200 W Weight of AC adapter 906 grams 640 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon RX 6500M 4GB TGP 95 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (16", 2023) +123% 7.12 TFLOPS Victus 15 (2023 AMD) 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness ~81.3 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.8 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.