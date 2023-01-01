Lenovo Legion Slim 5i Gen 8 (2023) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 5i Gen 8 (2023)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 100 against 60 watt-hours
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Around 43% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 79% sharper screen – 254 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|2.15 kg (4.74 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.7 x 260.3 x 19.7-25.2 mm
14.16 x 10.25 x 0.78-0.99 inches
|355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
|Area
|936 cm2 (145.1 inches2)
|882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.3%
|~86.2%
|Side bezels
|7.5 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|43.2 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16.2 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|3456 x 2234 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1200:1
|504000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|88.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99%
|Response time
|-
|63 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:25 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Bottom
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|170 / 230 W
|140 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|353 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|-
|Cores
|8 (4P + 4E)
|12 (8P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1983
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14843
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1630
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14597
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|35 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|1398 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|6.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2432
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|152
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|76
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|86.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|15.5 x 9.9 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
Further details
Notes on MacBook Pro 16 (2023):
- Entry-level configuration includes a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, contrasting the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, resulting in roughly a 15% multi-core performance reduction.
- Entry-level configuration featuring 512 GB storage uses slower single-channel SSD, whereas 1 TB or larger versions incorporate dual-channel SSDs.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
