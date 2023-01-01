Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Battery - 60 Wh 80 Wh 76 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 13420H Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H - AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 5i Gen 8 (2023) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs) Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 76 against 60 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 76 against 60 watt-hours Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (109.7 vs 145.1 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (109.7 vs 145.1 square inches) Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 359.7 x 260.3 x 19.7-25.2 mm

14.16 x 10.25 x 0.78-0.99 inches 312 x 227 x 19.5-20.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.77-0.81 inches Area 936 cm2 (145.1 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~80.2% Side bezels 7.5 mm 5.3 mm Colors Gray White, Black Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

- Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Liquid metal No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) - 52.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 142 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology G-Sync G-Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Legion Slim 5i Gen 8 (2023) 300 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 80 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Bottom Left Charge power 170 / 230 W 200 / 240 W Weight of AC adapter - 727 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 95 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40 GPU performance Legion Slim 5i Gen 8 (2023) 7.12 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.8 x 7.6 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Legion Slim 5i Gen 8 (2023): - The GeForce RTX 4050 model has a slimmer 19.7-21.9mm chassis. - By pressing Fn+R, you can switch the display refresh rate between 240Hz, 165Hz, 144Hz, and 60Hz. Notes on ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023): - Full magnesium-alloy body.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.