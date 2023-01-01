Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) - 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 Battery - 60 Wh 80 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 13420H Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 5i Gen 8 (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) Dimensions 359.7 x 260.3 x 19.7-25.2 mm

14.16 x 10.25 x 0.78-0.99 inches 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches Area 936 cm2 (145.1 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~88.9% Side bezels 7.5 mm 4.4 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) - 44.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1650:1 sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness Legion Slim 5i Gen 8 (2023) 300 nits XPS 15 9530 (2023) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 80 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Bottom Left, Right Charge power 170 / 230 W 130 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter - 463 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 95 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1550 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance Legion Slim 5i Gen 8 (2023) +106% 7.12 TFLOPS XPS 15 9530 (2023) 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x3W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 83.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.