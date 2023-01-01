Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 Battery - 60 Wh 80 Wh 75 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 13420H Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 5i Gen 8 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (16″ 2023) Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs) Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 75 against 60 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 75 against 60 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) Dimensions 359.7 x 260.3 x 19.9-25.2 mm

14.16 x 10.25 x 0.78-0.99 inches 356 x 251 x 17.5 mm

14.02 x 9.88 x 0.69 inches Area 936 cm2 (145.1 inches2) 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~83.1% Side bezels 7.5 mm 5.7 mm Colors Gray Gray, Blue Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No - Sync technology G-Sync G-Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1200:1 sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness Legion Slim 5i Gen 8 (2023) 300 nits IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (16″ 2023) +17% 350 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 80 Wh 75 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Bottom Left Charge power 170 / 230 W 170 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB TGP 95 W 80 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40 GPU performance Legion Slim 5i Gen 8 (2023) 7.12 TFLOPS IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (16″ 2023) 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 13.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Legion Slim 5i Gen 8 (2023): - The GeForce RTX 4050 model has a slimmer 19.7-21.9mm chassis. - By pressing Fn+R, you can switch the display refresh rate between 240Hz, 165Hz, 144Hz, and 60Hz.

