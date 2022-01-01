You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) RAM - 16GB 24GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) Can run popular games at about 1939-2644% higher FPS

Around 14.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Features a much bigger (~92%) battery – 71 against 37 watt-hours

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

Backlit keyboard Advantages of the Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 252 x 15.9-17.9 mm

14.02 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.7 inches 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches Area 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.8% ~77.5% Side bezels 5.3 mm 9 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver, Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 -

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) 300 nits Aspire 1 (A115-32) n/a

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 37 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 95 / 170 / 230 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) TGP 95 W 6 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 2.93 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 8 GPU performance Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) +3525% 8.7 TFLOPS Aspire 1 (A115-32) 0.24 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 24GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x16 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes No

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 640 x 480 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes No Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.