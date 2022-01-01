Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) or Predator Triton 500 SE – what's better?

60 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15
VS
68 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Intel Core i9 11900H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) and Acer Predator Triton 500 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
  • Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 317% higher max. screen brightness: 1250 vs 300 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
vs
Predator Triton 500 SE

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 252 x 15.9-17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.7 inches		 358.1 x 261.6 x 19.9 mm
14.1 x 10.3 x 0.78 inches
Area 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) 937 cm2 (145.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.8% ~79.2%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 95 / 170 / 230 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.1-2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1642 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
