Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) or Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) vs Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)

60 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15
VS
49 out of 100
Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) and Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 284-388% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 71 against 56 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (102.1 vs 139 square inches)
  • Provides 37% higher max. screen brightness: 410 vs 300 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
vs
Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1 kg (2.21 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 252 x 15.9-17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.7 inches		 318.9 x 206.7 x 14.9 mm
12.56 x 8.14 x 0.59 inches
Area 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) 659 cm2 (102.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.8% ~81.9%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 4.5 mm
Colors Black, Gray Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 34 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1550:1
sRGB color space 100% 98%
Adobe RGB profile - 68%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 67%
Response time 3 ms 22 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 95 / 170 / 230 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 1
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 65 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) vs Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
2. Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) vs Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
3. Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) vs Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
4. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
5. Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) vs Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
6. Acer Swift X SFX16-51G vs Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
7. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
8. ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 vs Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
9. Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) vs Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
10. Acer Swift X SFX16-51G vs Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) and Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский