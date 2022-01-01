Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) or Swift X SFX16-51G – what's better?

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) vs Acer Swift X SFX16-51G

65 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15
VS
55 out of 100
Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 11390H
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) and Acer Swift X SFX16-51G important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~45%) battery – 71 against 49 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
vs
Swift X SFX16-51G

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 252 x 15.9-17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.7 inches		 368.3 x 236.2 x 18.8 mm
14.5 x 9.3 x 0.74 inches
Area 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) 870 cm2 (134.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.8% ~82.1%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 6 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1485:1
sRGB color space 100% 98.6%
Adobe RGB profile - 69.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 72%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 95 / 170 / 230 W 60 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.9-3.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 60 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 2560 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) +42%
8.7 TFLOPS
Swift X SFX16-51G
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) vs Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
2. Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) vs Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
3. HP ENVY 14 (2021) vs Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
4. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) vs Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
5. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
6. Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) vs Swift X SFX16-51G
7. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) vs Acer Swift X SFX16-51G

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift X SFX16-51G and Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский