You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1664 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Apple M2 GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) RAM - 16GB 24GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 105-143% higher FPS

Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 71 against 52.6 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 660 grams less (around 1.46 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

60% sharper screen – 225 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (101.4 vs 139 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 252 x 15.9-17.9 mm

14.02 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.7 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.8% ~82% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.6 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 -

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1664 Size 15.6 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1384:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4% Response time 3 ms 29 ms Max. brightness Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) 300 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 95 / 170 / 230 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 174 / 189 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 95 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) +190% 8.7 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 24GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x16 GB - Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 82.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.