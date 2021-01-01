Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

67 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15
VS
68 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
From $1480
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
From $1500

Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB



Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability


Key Differences


Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 76 against 71 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (110.5 vs 139 square inches)
  • Provides 7% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications


Laptop:
Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 252 mm (9.92 inches) 220 mm (8.66 inches)
Thickness 15.9-17.9 mm (0.63-0.7 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.8% ~75.8%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 170 / 230 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2560 1536
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes




Comments


