Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

60 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15
VS
70 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS
  • Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 76 against 71 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (109.7 vs 139 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 252 x 15.9-17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.7 inches		 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches
Area 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.8% ~80.2%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 45 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1041:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 86.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.5%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 95 / 170 / 230 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 730 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 100 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1700 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 2000 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 1792
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 112
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC285
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 80 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

