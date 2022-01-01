You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 24GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 48GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 90 against 71 watt-hours

Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 252 x 15.9-17.9 mm

14.02 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.7 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches Area 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.8% ~86% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black, Gray Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 56 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 75.3% Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) 300 nits ROG Zephyrus M16 +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 95 / 170 / 230 W 140 / 240 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter - 550 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 95 W 60-75 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1350 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1598 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) +6% 8.7 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus M16 8.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 24GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 48GB Channels 1x16 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 48 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

