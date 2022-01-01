You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 24GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 90 against 71 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 252 x 15.9-17.9 mm

14.02 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.7 inches 359.8 x 256 x 24.5 mm

14.17 x 10.08 x 0.96 inches Area 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.8% ~72.9% Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.2 mm Colors Black, Gray Black, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 120° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 49 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) 300 nits TUF Gaming A15 FA506 300 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 95 / 170 / 230 W 200 W Weigh of AC adapter - 460 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 95 W 75 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1403 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1635 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) +30% 8.7 TFLOPS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 6.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 24GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x16 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness - 73.9 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

