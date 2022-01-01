Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) or Alienware x17 R1 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) vs Dell Alienware x17 R1

60 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15
VS
65 out of 100
Dell Alienware x17 R1
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
Dell Alienware x17 R1
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) and Dell Alienware x17 R1 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1120 grams less (around 2.47 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (139 vs 185.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R1
  • Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
  • Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 87 against 71 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
vs
Alienware x17 R1

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 252 x 15.9-17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.7 inches		 399.2 x 299.4 x 20.9-21.4 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.82-0.84 inches
Area 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) 1195 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.8% ~69%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 4
Noise level - 54.8 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 1:20 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 95 / 170 / 230 W 240 / 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 115 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1702 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
8.7 TFLOPS
Alienware x17 R1 +51%
13.1 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 88 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) vs Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
2. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
3. Acer Swift X SFX16-51G vs Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
4. Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) vs Dell Alienware x17 R1
5. Dell Alienware x15 R1 vs x17 R1
6. Dell Alienware m17 R4 vs x17 R1
7. ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 vs Dell Alienware x17 R1

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware x17 R1 and Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский