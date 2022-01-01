You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q RAM - 16GB 24GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 147-201% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 71 against 63.3 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021) Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (108.8 vs 139 square inches)

15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 252 x 15.9-17.9 mm

14.02 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.7 inches 313.2 x 224 x 18 mm

12.33 x 8.82 x 0.71 inches Area 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.8% ~81% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.8 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 48.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) 300 nits ENVY 14 (2021) n/a

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 63.3 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Right Charge power 95 / 170 / 230 W 90 W Cable length - 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 430 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q TGP 95 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 990 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1155 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) +268% 8.7 TFLOPS ENVY 14 (2021) 2.365 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 24GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x16 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 82.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 7.5 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.