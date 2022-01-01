Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) vs HP ENVY 14 (2021)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 147-201% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 71 against 63.3 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021)
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (108.8 vs 139 square inches)
- 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 252 x 15.9-17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.7 inches
|313.2 x 224 x 18 mm
12.33 x 8.82 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|897 cm2 (139.1 inches2)
|702 cm2 (108.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.8%
|~81%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|48.7 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Right
|Charge power
|95 / 170 / 230 W
|90 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|430 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1402
1298
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6127
4406
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1404
1324
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10181
5002
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1463 MHz
|990 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1695 MHz
|1155 MHz
|FLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|2.365 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x16 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|82.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
