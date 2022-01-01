You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1680 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Radeon RX Vega 7 RAM - 16GB 24GB 32GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 377-514% higher FPS Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 84 against 71 watt-hours

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 252 x 15.9-17.9 mm

14.02 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.7 inches 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm

13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches Area 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.8% ~85.2% Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.4 mm Colors Black, Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 42.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1680 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2520 x 1680 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1500:1 sRGB color space 100% 94.9% Adobe RGB profile - 65.1% DCI-P3 color gamut - 63.1% Response time 3 ms 34 ms Max. brightness Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) 300 nits MateBook 16 (2021) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 84 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 95 / 170 / 230 W 135 W Weigh of AC adapter - 482 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 95 W 10-45 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 2560 448 DirectX support 12 12.1 GPU performance Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) +685% 8.7 TFLOPS MateBook 16 (2021) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 24GB 32GB 16GB Channels 1x16 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 86 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display In the keyboard button Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size - 14.1 x 9.1 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.